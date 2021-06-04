Joel Glazer: Man Utd co-chairman to make fans forum appearance
Published
Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer will make his first fans forum appearance in his 15 years as owner of the Old Trafford club on Friday.Full Article
Published
Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer will make his first fans forum appearance in his 15 years as owner of the Old Trafford club on Friday.Full Article
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stressed the importance of fans being heard as thousands of Manchester United supporters prepare to protest at..
Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer breaks a near 16-year silence on his family's ownership of the club and tells a fans..