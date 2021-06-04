Tributes have been pouring in for ex-Arsenal, West Brom, Blackburn, Coventry and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Alan Miller, who has tragically passed away at the age of 51Full Article
Alan Miller dies aged 51 as tributes paid to ex-Arsenal, West Brom and Boro star
