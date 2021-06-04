Former Arsenal stars Ray Parlour and Perry Groves ‘devastated’ by death of ex-teammate, goalkeeper Alan Miller, as Ian Wright also pays tribute – ‘You couldn’t wish to meet a nicer, genuine, upbeat human being’
Former Arsenal and West Brom goalkeeper Alan Miller has sadly passed away at the age of 51. The Baggies announced the news on their social media pages on Thursday night. A brief statement read: “We are desperately saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Alan Miller. “Our thoughts are with Alan’s family and […]Full Article