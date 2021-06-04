French Open 2021: Third seed Aryna Sabalenka beaten by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Aryna Sabalenka becomes the sixth top-10 women's seed to exit the French Open's first week, losing to an inspired Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.Full Article
Third seed Aryna Sabalenka was dumped out of the French Open in the third round by Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
