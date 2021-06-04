French Open 2021: Third seed Aryna Sabalenka beaten by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

French Open 2021: Third seed Aryna Sabalenka beaten by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

BBC Sport

Published

Aryna Sabalenka becomes the sixth top-10 women's seed to exit the French Open's first week, losing to an inspired Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Full Article