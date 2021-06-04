Nick Wright: Lakers didn’t have ‘Playoff LeBron James’ in this loss to Suns | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially eliminated from the NBA playoffs after losing to the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the playoffs. Nick Wright shares his biggest takeaways from the loss, the first Round 1 elimination in LeBron James' career. Watch as Nick breaks down how impactful Anthony Davis' injury was to the Lakers' loss, and why he doesn't believe LeBron was at 100% in this series after his own injury.Full Article