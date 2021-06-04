Stephen Jackson: The Lakers’ supporting cast didn’t play until late in the game and relied on an injured AD | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers' season came to a tough ending in Staples Center last night. Anthony Davis tried to play through a groin strain but only lasted five and a half minutes as the reigning champs fell to the Phoenix Suns with a final score of 113-100. The Lakers trailed by 22 after the first quarter and as many as 29 throughout the game despite cutting the Suns' lead to as little as 10. The King finished with 29 points on 11-of-26 shooting and 3-of-10 from three. Stephen Jackson breaks down his grade for LeBron and the Lakers' performance in Game 6.