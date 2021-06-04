Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho sit down to discuss whether Dallas Cowboys' WR CeeDee Lamb sounds too overconfident after saying his team can 'take the top off anyone.' Hear why Acho believes the Cowboys need to ultimately focus on their main goal; winning a Super Bowl.Full Article
Emmanuel Acho: CeeDee Lamb's confidence in Cowboys is misplaced | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Emmanuel Acho: CeeDee Lamb’s confidence in Cowboys is misplaced | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho sit down to discuss whether Dallas Cowboys' WR CeeDee Lamb sounds too overconfident after saying..
FOX Sports