Former Juventus sporting director Paratici was expected to join the Italian manager at Spurs, but the Premier League side have now appeared to back away from appointing ConteFull Article
Tottenham's Fabio Paratici pursuit unaffected by Conte snub
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tottenham's Antonio Conte move off as Fabio Paratici deal edges closer
Football.london
Tottenham's search for a new head coach goes on, with Spurs attempts to secure Antonio Conte called off after talks in recent days..