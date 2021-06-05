All the latest news and views from Ashton Gate ahead of the transfer window opening next week.Full Article
Bristol City transfers and rumours live: Latest updates from Ashton Gate
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bristol City news and transfers live: The latest from Ashton Gate
Breaking news, views, comment and analysis concerning the Robins and their Championship rivals
Bristol Post
City transfers live: Kalas and Nagy Euro latest, McInnes to West Brom report
All the latest news from Ashton Gate as the summer transfer window enters its third day
Bristol Post