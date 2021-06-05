Red Bull's Max Verstappen has crashed out of the Azerbaijan GP's final practice after the Driver's World Championship leader misjudged Turn 15 on Baku's street circuitFull Article
Max Verstappen crashes out in Azerbaijan GP practice after misjudging turn
