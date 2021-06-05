Road To Reopening: At Least 11,000 Fans Expected At 153rd Belmont Stakes
Last year, Belmont Park was empty. But thousands will be there Saturday to watch the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes.Full Article
Eager fans will return to Belmont Park Saturday for the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
On the road to reopening, a huge benchmark in Belmont Park's recovery. Last year at this time, stands were empty on its biggest day..