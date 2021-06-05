Southgate makes no Maguire promises for Euro 2020; has Henderson hope
The England manager also spoke about Trent Alexander-Arnold after injury forced him out of the squad and stuck to his word on a replacementFull Article
England boss Gareth Southgate says it is going to be “tight” for defender Harry Maguire to be fit for his side’s European..
Gareth Southgate admits Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson remain injury doubts for Euro 2020, despite their inclusion in his..