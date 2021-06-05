Packers president Mark Murphy says team is 'working to resolve the situation' with Aaron Rodgers
Packers team president Mark Murphy conceded that the Aaron Rodgers standoff – which ESPN first reported April 29 – has divided the fan base.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy wrote in his monthly column on Saturday that the team's fan base is divided on the future..