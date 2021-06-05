Kevin De Bruyne: Man City midfielder to join Belgium Euro 2020 squad after undergoing successful eye surgery, confirms Roberto Martinez
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has undergone a minor operation on his eye socket and has been passed fit for Euro 2020, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has confirmed. De Bruyne’s participation in the upcoming European Championship looked in major doubt after the playmaker was pictured in tears after being forced out of the Champions League final […]Full Article