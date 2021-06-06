Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix Track: Baku Street Circuit Weather: dry 24.5°C Tarmac: dry 39.6°C Humidity : 51.1% Wind : 0.1 m/s NE Pressure: 1015.2 bar Sergio Perez won his 2nd F1 race at the 2021 Azerbaijan F1 GP today. He started from P6 and won on the Baku City circuit for the first time......check out full post »Full Article
2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race Results
2021 Azerbaijan F1 GP Timelapse Race Recap
Relive the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 1:25 min. Max Verstappen almost won the race with easy before his left rear tyre blew him..
Watch Verstappen Crash in a Straight Line From P1 With Just 5 Laps To Go at Baku
The 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was arguably the most spectacular race of the year as far as Formula 1 is concerned. The excitement..