Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic know better than to overlook Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti
Published
Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, a pair of talented young Italians, look to push Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Monday.Full Article
Published
Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, a pair of talented young Italians, look to push Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Monday.Full Article
While Nadal thrashed Jannik Sinner in straight sets, Djokovic came back from a two-set deficit to overcome Lorenzo Musetti to..