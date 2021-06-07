Xander Bogaerts two-run double in extras delivers Red Sox 6-5 comeback win over Yankees

After erasing a 3-1 deficit, Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth, but the New York Yankees were able to knot things up and send it to extra innings. Bogaerts struck again in the 10th with a two-run double that put the game away, 6-5, in Boston’s favor. The win gave the Red Sox a three-game sweep over their hated rivals.