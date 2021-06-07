Los Angeles Clippers star players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George made sure to secure Game 7 against Dallas Mavericks.Full Article
Los Angeles Clippers Dominated Mavericks, Moves on to Second Round Series
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chris Broussard: Kawhi Leonard gets the lion’s share of blame for Mavs 3-2 series lead | FIRST THINGS FIRST
FOX Sports
The Los Angeles Clippers have fallen behind in the series after losing Game 5 to the Dallas Mavericks. Chris Broussard joins the..
-
NBA play-offs: Luka Doncic scores 46 points but Dallas Mavericks are beaten by LA Clippers
BBC Sport
-
Los Angeles Clippers beat Dallas Mavericks in Game 7, move on to second-round series vs. Utah Jazz
USATODAY.com
-
Los Angeles Clippers beat Dallas Mavericks in Game 7, move on to second-round series against Utah Jazz
USATODAY.com
-
Clippers plan augmented reality 'Kids Cast' of playoff game
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
Skip Bayless reacts to the Clippers’ incredible comeback to tie Series 2-2 against Mavericks | UNDISPUTED
FOX Sports
The Los Angeles Clippers came back against the Dallas Mavericks trailing two games to none, and now head back to LA with the series..