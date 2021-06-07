Erik Lamela with Goal of the Season, Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne are Players of the Year, but Scott Parker and The Streets win top meme ‘award’
With the absence of fans roaring from the stands this season, the sound of football – apart from the talkSPORT gang – has been the brilliant 'Original Parker Material'. Yes, the memes around Fulham boss Scott Parker have kept fans entertained as clever users, with @MarkyPickard kicking things off, getting creative with the Londoner's passionate