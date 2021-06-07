Brandon Marshall: Julio Jones, Derrick Henry & AJ Brown in Tennessee will be scary for the NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
The Atlanta Falcons have traded Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, and Brandon Marshall thinks the combination of Jones, Derrick Henry and AJ Brown will be a scary one for the NFL. Hear Brandon break down why he believes this trade makes the Titans Super Bowl contenders, and why Nick Wright thinks that despite Jones' obvious talent, the AFC may be too top heavy of a division for them.Full Article