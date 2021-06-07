Shannon Sharpe on the “disappointing” exhibition fight between Logan Paul & Floyd Mayweather | UNDISPUTED

The Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fight ended up going the distance, all eight rounds with no knockdowns from either fighter. Paul is 6 inches taller and 35 pounds heavier but the more experienced Mayweather was still able to land 15 more punches. After the exhibition Floyd said it just felt good to still move around and that Logan Paul was quote, 'better than I thought he was.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Logan Paul going the distance with Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.