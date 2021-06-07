Harry Kane and Jack Grealish start, Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson, and Raheem Sterling OUT – How Gareth Southgate’s England should look against Croatia at Euro 2020
Published
Gareth Southgate has some tough selection choices to make heading into Euro 2020. England have one of their strongest squads in years and have a real shot at winning the competition. International football fans will be counting down the days as the European Championship is just around the corner. Southgate has been experimenting with different […]Full Article