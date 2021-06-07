Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleads not guilty in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of driving while intoxicated that caused serious injury.
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid appeared in court for a criminal setting hearing for the crash that left a..
The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Monday Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a class D..