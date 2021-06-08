The double strikes meant India registered their first win in what was turning out to be one of their worst World Cup qualifying campaigns in many years. It was also their first victory in World Cup qualifiers away from home in 20 years.Full Article
World Cup qualifiers: Chhetri’s brace hands India crucial win over Bangladesh
