Phoenix Suns surge past Denver Nuggets with Game 1 third-quarter explosion
Published
Mikal Bridges scored a career playoff high 23 points and Chris Paul added 21 points in the Phoenix Suns' Game 1 win over the Denver Nuggets.
Published
Mikal Bridges scored a career playoff high 23 points and Chris Paul added 21 points in the Phoenix Suns' Game 1 win over the Denver Nuggets.
Photos from Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs, Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns.
The Denver Nuggets play Game 1 in the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, June 7. See who has the..