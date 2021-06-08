Paul Gascoigne was called a ‘fat b******’ by Sir Alex Ferguson over Man United U-turn, rejected Liverpool because he couldn’t understand Sir Kenny Dalglish, and joined Tottenham over dad’s demands – but never wanted to leave Newcastle at all
The year is 1988. Three phone calls are about to change Paul Gascoigne’s life forever. Raised in poverty during a childhood littered with tragedy and trouble, the Newcastle prodigy is days away from becoming the most expensive British footballer in history, not to mention the most famous. “I said, ‘Dad – it’s Kenny Dalglish,” Gascoigne […]Full Article