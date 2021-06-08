Man City tempted by swap offer including target linked with all top-four rivals
Published
Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been linked - but now City have been offered the chance to sign him in a swap dealFull Article
Published
Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been linked - but now City have been offered the chance to sign him in a swap dealFull Article
Man City are preparing to offer two players plus cash to Tottenham for Harry Kane, while a Chelsea defender could also move to..