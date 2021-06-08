Ollie Robinson should ‘lose his career’ for racist and sexist tweets, says former England cricketer Michael Carberry, as bowler is suspended by ECB
Former England cricketer Michael Carberry says people like Ollie Robinson should ‘lose their careers’ after the bowler was suspended for historic racist and sexist social media posts. Robinson, 27, made his England debut against New Zealand last week, but it was marred as tweets he posted between 2012 and 2013 surfaced. Robinson – who was […]Full Article