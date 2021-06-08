Jack Grealish likened to Paul Gascoigne and can be the player of Euro 2020, says ex-teammate, who claims England star was ‘the hardest working young talent’ he has ever seen
Phil Foden’s new barnet may make him look like Paul Gascoigne during Euro 1996 but it’s Jack Grealish who’s most like the England legend. This is according to Robert Snodgrass, who believes his former Aston Villa teammate can become one of the players of Euro 2020. Fine performances during England’s pre-tournament friendlies have led to […]Full Article