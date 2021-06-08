Colin Cowherd defends Aaron Rodgers for choosing to skip Packers' minicamp | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers is skipping out on the Green Bay Packers' mandatory minicamp, and Colin Cowherd is defending the MVP quarterback's decision to do so. Watch and see why Colin believes Rodgers is fully justified for missing minicamp, especially with the team drafted his replacement.

