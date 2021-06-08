Bruno Lage set to be named Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor at Wolves on Wednesday with Jorge Mendes playing key role in appointment
Wolves are set to announce the appointment of Bruno Lage as their new manager on Wednesday, talkSPORT understands. The ex-Benfica boss has been given the go-ahead to take over from Nuno Espirito Santo at Molineux following a successful work permit hearing on Wednesday. Lage, who has previously had spells as assistant manager at Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday,