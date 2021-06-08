Marcellus Wiley: If I’m Aaron Rodgers’ teammates, I’m ‘giving him smoke’ for holding out | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Published
Aaron Rodgers was not at a team meeting this morning to start the Green Bay Packers' minicamp, according to reports. The minicamp is mandatory, which means Rodgers is officially holding out. This follows a report that Davante Adams and other wide receivers who weren't at OTA's aren't expected to be at minicamp. Marcellus Wiley explains why he feels the reigning MVP's teammates should be upset at him for holding out.Full Article