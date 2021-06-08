Todd Fuhrman likes the Jazz (-3.5) to take Game 1 vs. Clippers | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman likes the Jazz (-3.5) to take Game 1 vs. Clippers | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports

Published

Ahead of Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz Game 1, FOX Bet has the Jazz as the favorites. Todd Fuhrman, Clay Travis, Cousin Sal and Rachel Bonnetta weigh in on who's the best bet to win Game 1.

Full Article