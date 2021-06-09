Tyler Glasnow was stellar Tuesday evening against the Washington Nationals, striking out 11 batters and giving up just one run over seven innings in the Tampa Bay Rays' 3-1 win.Full Article
Tyler Glasnow’s 11 strikeouts highlight Rays’ 3-1 win over Nationals
