Kylian Mbappe is heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s throne and Paris Saint-Germain star could spearhead France to Euro 2020 glory, Jose Mourinho declares
Published
Jose Mourinho has backed Kylian Mbappe to emerge as the dominant force in world football as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable careers come to an end. Messi and Ronaldo have set an unprecedented era of supremacy in the beautiful game since the mid 2000s, scooping an astonishing ten Ballons d’Or between them since 2008. […]Full Article