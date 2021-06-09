Latest Aston VIlla transfer news from BirminghamLive brings live updates from Villa Park as the window officially opens for the summer and Dean Smith's side will be active.Full Article
Aston Villa transfer news live as Man City player linked
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Aston Villa transfers: Surprise link emerges as Man City star tipped
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings all the top headlines from Villa Park on Wednesday, June 9 2021 as the..