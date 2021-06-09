Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson insists Everton’s Jordan Pickford ‘deserves’ England spot ahead of him at Euro 2020 and accepts supporting role
Dean Henderson has accepted Jordan Pickford will be England's No. 1 at Euro 2020 and thrown support behind his fellow goalkeeper. While there is fierce competition for places all over the pitch ahead of the Three Lions' opener against Croatia on Sunday, you could bet your house on Pickford starting in goal. The Everton shot-stopper