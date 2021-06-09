Chris Broussard praises Donovan Mitchell after Jazz win Game 1: 'He'll be viewed as a superstar' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Game 1 of the series face off between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers ended in a win for Utah, with a score of 112-109. Donovan Mitchell was explosive, coming away with 45 points and 5 assists, which Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 43 points. Chris Broussard joins First Things First to share his biggest takeaways, and break down why win or lose, Mitchell may come away from this series as a bonafide superstar.