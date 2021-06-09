"Clippers had a chance to steal Game 1" — Skip Bayless on LA's loss to the Utah Jazz | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Clippers couldn’t keep their Game 7 momentum rolling yesterday as they lost their second-round opener to the Utah Jazz 112-109. Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 45 points, which was 2 more than the 43 points Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for. Still, LA had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Rudy Gobert blocked Marcus Morris’ game-tying corner 3 attempt, and Utah walked away with the W. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Clippers' Game 1 loss.