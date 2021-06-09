Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ hit with £22million fine for plotting European Super League – but Simon Jordan warns of further breakaway attempts

talkSPORT

Simon Jordan has warned that there will be future breakaway attempts after Premier League clubs who signed up for the European Super League were fined a combined fee of £22million. A financial settlement has been reached between England’s six Super League rebel clubs and the Premier League regarding the project which first arose back in […]

