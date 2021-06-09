Arsenal owners the Kroenke family are set to receive a second bid from Spotify owner Daniel Ek worth £2bn - but Stan Kroenke is set to reject any new offers from the media mogulFull Article
Arsenal takeover dreams dashed again as Kroenkes to reject second Daniel Ek bid
Daily Star
