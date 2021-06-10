French Open champ Rafael Nadal drops first set since 2019 but moves into semis

French Open champ Rafael Nadal drops first set since 2019 but moves into semis

The 35-year-old Nadal improved his incredible French Open record to 105 wins and two losses as he advanced to his 35th Grand Slam semi-final. He beat Argentine 10th seed Schwartzman in the last four of the 2020 edition. "It`s always incredible for me to return to the semi-finals for another time," said Nadal. 

