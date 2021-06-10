The Toronto Blue Jays trailed the Chicago White Sox, 2-1, but scratched across three runs in the eighth thanks to a bases loaded walk and fielder’s choice and added two insurance runs in the ninth to win, 6-2. Randal Grichuk also homered in the victory.Full Article
Blue Jays rally late for 6-2 win over White Sox
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
White Sox overcome 13 strikeouts from Blue Jays' Robbie Ray to earn 6-1 win
FOX Sports
Toronto Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray notched 13 strikeouts, but the Chicago White Sox were able to earn a 6-1 win.