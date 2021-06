The Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays headed for extra innings tied, 5-5, and weren’t done scoring. Washington took a 7-5 lead in the 10th only for the Rays to knot it up, 7-7, and send it to the 11th. After scoring a pair of runs again in the 11th, the Nationals were able to hold on, 9-7, closing the deal in the final frame. Superstar Juan Soto homered in the win.