Businessinsider.co.za | WATCH | Skydiver gets yellow card for parachuting into soccer match
Published
Parachuting onto the field will earn you a warning, but not an outright ejection - at least in the eyes of this forgiving referee.Full Article
Published
Parachuting onto the field will earn you a warning, but not an outright ejection - at least in the eyes of this forgiving referee.Full Article
Heads up! A parachutist accidentally landed in a soccer stadium in the middle of a Polish third division game in Elblag, Poland...