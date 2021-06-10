YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing press conference descends into chaotic brawl as Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom follow in Jake Paul’s footsteps, Deji trash talks and AnEsonGib jokingly calls out Canelo
Published
The latest influencer boxing event to gain traction is Social Gloves’ Battle of the Platforms – YouTubers vs TikTokers. This Saturday, June 12th, the current trend of young social media celebrities turning to the sport will continue with another unorthodox show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. British YouTubers Joe Weller and Theo Baker […]Full Article