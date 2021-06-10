Gareth Southgate planning to start FOUR full-backs in England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia with Manchester United ace Luke Shaw considered at centre-back
Published
Gareth Southgate could start four full-backs for England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia. According to The Telegraph, Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier are all in line to feature for the Three Lions in the Group D clash at Wembley – live on talkSPORT. Manchester United ace Shaw could be deployed as […]Full Article