Shakur Stevenson is ready for another world title fight, it's just a matter of which champion is next
Published
Shakur Stevenson fights this Saturday, but he's already looking at the bigger matchups at 130 pounds to take the next step.Full Article
Published
Shakur Stevenson fights this Saturday, but he's already looking at the bigger matchups at 130 pounds to take the next step.Full Article
"These things that had been suppressed bubbled to the surface. I could no longer stay quiet"
A tumultuous 2020 gave one..