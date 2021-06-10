Eddie Howe branded ‘a coward’ for turning down Celtic job as Simon Jordan says ex-Bournemouth manager ‘should have bitten someone’s arm off’ for role
Published
Simon Jordan has labelled Eddie Howe a ‘coward’ for not taking the Celtic job – but believes the club’s days of landing a high-profile manager are long gone. The former Crystal Palace owner was discussing the topic on Thursday following confirmation of Ange Postecoglou’s appointment at Parkhead. Celtic’s top target Howe had agreed personal terms with the Scottish […]Full Article