Shannon Sharpe: The Jazz is built for this moment, I'm taking Utah over Clippers in GM2 | UNDISPUTED

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will try to avoid going down 0-2 for the second straight series tonight against the Utah Jazz. Paul George said he will be more decisive in Game 2 after going 4 of 17 in their 3-point loss but Donovan Mitchell and company find themselves as three-and-a-half-point favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe will win Game 2; The Clippers or Jazz?